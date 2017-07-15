Breaking News Bar
 
Fire causes irreparable damage to Elgin garage

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

There were no injuries Saturday in a garage fire that spread to a single-family Elgin home, officials say.

The owner of the house in the 600 block of Logan Avenue noticed the fire when its heat caused the windows to shatter, according to a news release from the Elgin Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 5:07 p.m. and found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames that were spreading to the home, officials say. The fire caused about $30,000 in damage, with a total loss of the garage and some damage to the outside of the house.

No cars were parked in the garage at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes and flames never entered the house, according to the release.

