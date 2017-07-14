Opa! St. Sophia's Greek Fest starts in Elgin.

hello

St. Sophia's Greek Fest kicked off Friday its 38th annual event featuring food and fun.

The festival, organized by St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, runs through Sunday, and includes a live cooking demonstration, food and live music, along with an indoor market and games for children.

The event focuses on Greek delicacies such as Grecian chicken, souvlakia (shish kebab), moussaka (eggplant casserole) and pastichio (similar to lasagna), along with Greek fries, Greek salad and Greek sweets such as baklava and loukoumathes (fried dough). And, of course, saganaki, or flaming cheese. People also can enjoy mainstays like hamburgers and hot dogs, and drive-through services to buy food will be available during festival hours.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch only, with drive-through, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The church is at 525 Church Road, near Route 31 and Airport Road in Elgin.

Admission is $2; children 12 or younger are free with a paying adult.

For information, call (847) 888-2822, ext. 203, or go to stsophiagreekfest.weebly.com.