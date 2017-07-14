Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/14/2017 6:06 PM

Opa! St. Sophia's Greek Fest starts in Elgin.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Koula Magdalen of Lake in the Hills dishes up some souvlakia, or shish kebab, on Friday at St. Sophia's Greek Fest in Elgin.

      Koula Magdalen of Lake in the Hills dishes up some souvlakia, or shish kebab, on Friday at St. Sophia's Greek Fest in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • John Malek of Wood Dale prepares to enjoy some food on his lunch break at St. Sophia's Greek Fest in Elgin.

      John Malek of Wood Dale prepares to enjoy some food on his lunch break at St. Sophia's Greek Fest in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Pastichio, a Greek baked pasta dish, is served Friday at St. Sophia's Greek Fest in Elgin.

      Pastichio, a Greek baked pasta dish, is served Friday at St. Sophia's Greek Fest in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Sophia's Greek Fest continues Saturday and Sunday.

      St. Sophia's Greek Fest continues Saturday and Sunday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

St. Sophia's Greek Fest kicked off Friday its 38th annual event featuring food and fun.

The festival, organized by St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, runs through Sunday, and includes a live cooking demonstration, food and live music, along with an indoor market and games for children.

The event focuses on Greek delicacies such as Grecian chicken, souvlakia (shish kebab), moussaka (eggplant casserole) and pastichio (similar to lasagna), along with Greek fries, Greek salad and Greek sweets such as baklava and loukoumathes (fried dough). And, of course, saganaki, or flaming cheese. People also can enjoy mainstays like hamburgers and hot dogs, and drive-through services to buy food will be available during festival hours.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch only, with drive-through, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The church is at 525 Church Road, near Route 31 and Airport Road in Elgin.

Admission is $2; children 12 or younger are free with a paying adult.

For information, call (847) 888-2822, ext. 203, or go to stsophiagreekfest.weebly.com.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account