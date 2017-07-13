Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 7/13/2017 4:10 PM

Teamsters leader Coli charged in extortion scheme

Chicago Sun-Times
For decades in Chicago, the word "Teamsters" has been synonymous with one family name: Coli.

Now the feds have indicted John T. Coli Sr., the man who has led Teamsters Joint Council 25 for more than 15 years and has been a major player in city and state politics.

Coli was a powerful backer of Rahm Emanuel in the 2011 mayoral election, holds a state labor board post under Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and was a key supporter of Rauner's predecessor, Democrat Pat Quinn. While his name might not be publicly well known, the campaign dollars, union endorsements and volunteers he commands have made him a go-to figure for candidates seeking elected office.

Coli, 57, is accused of trying to extort $100,000 from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, the clout-heavy studio that has gotten millions of dollars in state grants.

For the full story, click here.

