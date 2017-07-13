Man charged in Chain O' Lakes campground stabbing

A Wisconsin man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he stabbed a fellow camper early Thursday morning at Chain O' Lakes State Park near Fox Lake.

Tony R. Ozanick, 27, of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property and two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from an attack that left a New York man hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's police said deputies called to the park's campgrounds about 1 a.m. Thursday found the victim, a 26-year-old Jamestown, New York, man suffering from a stab wound to his leg.

An investigation showed the man and Ozanick were camping separately but met each other earlier Wednesday and began socializing at the New York man's campsite, authorities said. As the evening progressed, Ozanick was asked by the victim to leave his campsite, according to the sheriff's office.

After Ozanick left, the New York man went to sleep inside his tent, authorities said. A short time later, he awoke to find Ozanick inside the tent, leading to an argument and physical confrontation that resulted in the victim being stabbed, sheriff's police said. He was transported to Centegra Hospital-McHenry for treatment.

Ozanick remains held at the Lake County jail on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court July 18.