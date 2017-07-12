Waukegan man threatened judge in phone message, police say

hello

A Waukegan man was arrested after threatening a Lake County circuit court judge in a telephone message, authorities said.

Daryl G. Carter, 44, of the 4200 block of Brentwood Lane, is charged with felony counts of threatening a public official and disorderly conduct.

Carter left the message early Tuesday for an administrative assistant working in Waukegan city hall, Lake County sheriff's police said. In it, Carter said he planned to shoot a specific judge, police said.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli declined to identify the judge but said the judge likely had official contact with an acquaintance of Carter.

Waukegan officials notified the sheriff's office of the message and police launched an investigation. They quickly determined the call came from Carter's house.

Carter, who also was wanted on a warrant for retail theft, was arrested at his house Tuesday afternoon without incident, police said.

Waukegan police assisted with the case.

Carter is held in the Lake County jail on $750,000 bond. He is due in court July 31.