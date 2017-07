Opening night of Glendale Heights Fest canceled

Opening night of Glendale Heights Fest, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled because of inclement weather.

The festival now is scheduled to open its abbreviated four-day run at 6 p.m. Thursday. The opening night fireworks show also has been rescheduled for Thursday. The Sunday fireworks display is still scheduled at dusk July 16.

For more information, visit www.glendaleheightsfest.com.