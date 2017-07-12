Jury convicts Streamwood man of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

DNA doesn't lie, prosecutors insisted Wednesday afternoon during closing arguments in the case of a Streamwood man charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

And DNA may well have been the crucial piece of evidence in jurors' vote to convict Juan Torres, 47, of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old girl who bore his stillborn child in February 2015.

The verdict ended a three-day trial during which jurors saw a videotape on which Torres admitted he had sex with the teen and heard testimony from the girl, who said she didn't tell anyone about the assault because she felt "trapped."

In the videotaped interview with police, made on Jan. 24, 2015, Torres, 47, told detective Claudio Mercado and then-Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Katherine Levine he and the girl had sex twice between July and December 2014.

The girl, now 17, testified Torres sexually assaulted her repeatedly over the six months.

"He told me not to tell anyone," said the high school senior who discovered she was pregnant in December 2014.

Prosecutors say the truth came out in January 2015, when the girl spoke with Mercado. About a month later, the girl, then 15, delivered a stillborn baby boy. He was about 17 weeks old, and his DNA matched Torres, according to prosecutors.

Asked by prosecutors why she didn't tell anyone about the assaults, the girl said, "I didn't trust anyone," adding she felt "trapped."