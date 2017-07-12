Fired Des Plaines cop may get job and back pay, but no badge or gun

A Des Plaines cop previously fired for beating a prisoner will keep his $93,000 job, receive nearly $200,000 in back pay and be eligible for a pension under terms of a tentative settlement agreement with the city.

Officer John Bueno -- who city officials terminated in 2012 amid accusations he beat handcuffed suspects, lied during an internal investigation and made false arrests -- will rejoin the police ranks if aldermen approve the settlement Monday.

The city won't give Bueno a badge, gun, uniform or a place to work in the police department. He'll be relegated to completing administrative tasks while working at home, according to the agreement.

Bueno also agreed to retire March 31, 2019 -- the first day he's eligible for a pension.

The city and the Metropolitan Alliance of Police, the union representing Bueno, have been arguing the case since 2012.

"We could continue to fight in court with the uncertainty that we could potentially lose," City Manager Mike Bartholomew said. "There would be no way to guarantee he would retire."

An arbitrator determined the city erred in firing Bueno because officials delayed investigating the incidents. The loss of video evidence potentially helpful to Bueno's defense and the witnesses' fading memories contributed to a possibly prejudiced case, the arbitrator found.

The arbitrator also determined the department's command staff condoned Bueno's use of force, concluding the city lacked just cause to fire him.