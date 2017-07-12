Boyfriend charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl near Des Plaines

Angie Morris, 17, of Glenview, was expected to graduate from Glenbrook South High School in January. Courtesy of Katie Humphrey

The boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot Saturday near Des Plaines has been charged in her accidental death, authorities say.

The 17-year-old boy from unincorporated Des Plaines has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Angelique Morris, Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Wednesday.

The teenager's name is not being released because he is being charged as a juvenile. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Angelique, a Glenbrook South High School senior from unincorporated Glenview, was shot about 1 a.m. Saturday in an apartment building on the 9900 block of Linda Lane.

Detectives said Angelique's boyfriend was handling the gun in his apartment when the firearm discharged and a bullet struck her.

She was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died about 4 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

Angelique, known as Angie, is remembered by family as an outgoing person who aspired to become a special-education teacher. Angie was a tutor at her high school, where she was expected to graduate in January. She planned to attend Oakton Community College and later transfer to a four-year university.

A GoFundMe page created by Angie's older sister, Katie Humphrey, had raised more than $9,000 by Wednesday morning to help fund funeral expenses.