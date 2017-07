Bartlett spa worker charged with prostitution

Authorities charged a Carol Stream woman with prostitution Wednesday following a compliance check by Bartlett and Cook County sheriff's police of a Bartlett spa.

Ling Li, 51, of the 700 block of Castleton Court in Carol Stream was charged with a misdemeanor.

She was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond with a court date to be assigned at a later date in DuPage County.

The compliance check was conducted at the Zen Spa at 949 S. Route 59.