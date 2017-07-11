Woman faces DUI charge in fatal South Barrington crash

A Carpentersville woman is facing charges of driving under the influence for her role in a fatal crash in South Barrington.

Jenny Duran-Sosa, 21, of the 100 block of Golfview Lane, turned herself in to police July 6 after she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in the single-vehicle crash she was involved in at 1:15 a.m. July 4 on Route 59.

Delbert Gandy, 60, of Crystal Lake, pulled over to help Duran-Sosa after her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the road and rolled over between Bartlett and Penny roads, authorities said.

After leaving his vehicle, Gandy was struck by a St. Charles woman who was driving south on Route 59, police said. He was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where he was pronounced dead.

Duran-Sosa was treated at a hospital and released. The 53-year-old woman from St. Charles was not injured.

No criminal charges have been filed against the St. Charles woman.

South Barrington Police Department is investigating the crash with assistance from the Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.