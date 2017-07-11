Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
Family, friends to host "Wookfest" for slain Des Plaines man

Daily Herald report

Friends and family members of a man stabbed to death in his Des Plaines home are hosting a concert in his memory.

Named "Wookfest 2017" in remembrance of Jeffrey "Wookie" Ziolo, a 35-year-old musician and sound engineer, the concert will be 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Durty Nellie's at 180 N. Smith St. in Palatine. It will feature an auction, raffle, food and live music. A $15 donation is being collected at the door. Proceeds from the concert will go toward creating an annual festival honoring Ziolo.

Des Plaines police say Ziolo was attacked and killed early Thursday, June 1, by lifelong friend Craig Grzesiakowski, who was armed with a screwdriver. Grzesiakowski, 35, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Ziolo was a bass player and well-known in the Chicago music and rock metal industry, family members say.

