Woodfield Mall reveals look of new dining pavilion

A rendering of the planned 820-seat dining pavilion on the upper level of the Sears wing at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Woodfield Mall

A rendering of the exterior of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg near the planned 820-seat dining pavilion on the upper level of the Sears wing. Courtesy of Woodfield Mall

Woodfield Mall officials released renderings and a time frame Monday for a planned 820-seat dining pavilion first announced in January at a Schaumburg Business Association breakfast.

The multimillion-dollar project will feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows allowing natural light and a view outside on the upper level of the Sears wing.

The new pavilion will add more than a dozen fast-casual restaurants to go with the more than 30 dining options elsewhere throughout the mall.

Like the extensive renovation Woodfield went through two years ago, construction of the dining pavilion is expected to have minimal impact on shoppers before its completion prior to the fall of 2018, officials said.

"We're excited to begin construction on our new dining pavilion as part of an ongoing commitment to provide local residents and Chicago-area visitors with the best possible shopping experience," Woodfield Mall General Manager Kurt Webb said in a written statement.

"Our style evolution has completely revolutionized the way visitors enjoy the center with easier access to the various levels, a more open Grand Court and a variety of exciting new retail options," he added. "The new dining pavilion promises to elevate their experience and further position Woodfield Mall as the area's leading retail destination."