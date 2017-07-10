Police: Same man behind Rolling Meadows attacks

Rolling Meadows police say this man is a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault on the city's south side last week. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Police Department

Rolling Meadows police said Monday they believe the man responsible for a home invasion and sexual assault on the city's south side late last month is the same person behind at least three similar break-ins and another sexual assault since December at nearby residences.

The latest attack occurred in the early morning hours of June 30, at the East Park Apartments in the 4800 block of Algonquin Parkway. Police said the man knocked on the victim's front door, forced his way inside when the victim answered and sexually assaulted the victim at knife point.

The attack is similar to one that occurred Jan. 14 in the same apartment complex. In that case, a man knocked on the door of the victim's apartment early in the morning, forced himself in and assaulted the woman while armed with a knife.

In both cases, the assailant was described as a Hispanic man standing about 5-foot to 5-foot-1 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police believe the same man broke into nearby homes in December and February.

In the earlier case, a man entered an apartment on the 5000 block of Weber Drive through an unlocked and partially open bedroom window on Dec. 28 and demanded money from a victim who had been sleeping. Another resident of the apartment walked into the room, prompting the suspect to jump out of the window and flee, according to police.

Police say residents should not open their doors to someone who knocks without first verifying who is outside. They also should call 911 about any suspicious people near their homes.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 506-6024 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (847) 590-7867. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and callers can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.