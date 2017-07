Outdoor yoga class at Lambs Farm July 25

hello

Experience yoga in the round outdoors at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Hosted by Blue Sky Yoga, this class is for all levels and no experience is necessary. A $30 ticket includes a 75-minute yoga class, one adult beverage and access to the farmyard. There's a 50-person maximum and participants must be 21 or older.

Register at www.lambsfarm.org or call (847) 362-4636 or email info@lambsfarm.org for more information. Rain date is Aug. 1.