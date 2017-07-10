Nick Lynch to play Hoffman Estates July 13

Nick Lynch will play at the Village Green in Hoffman Estates at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, as part of the "Summer Sounds on the Green" concert series.

Growing up in small-town Watseka, Illinois, Lynch was born to be a country singer. He's appeared on American Idol, as well as rocking New Year's Eve on ABC.

The Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green is at 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, across the street from the Sears Centre Arena in the Poplar Creek at 59/90 entertainment district. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to the amphitheater. Picnics are welcome.

For more information, including directions and parking details, call (847) 252-5448, or visit the arts commission website at hoffmanestatesarts.com.