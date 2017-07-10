Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/10/2017 12:43 PM

Nick Lynch to play Hoffman Estates July 13

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by Hoffman Estates

Nick Lynch will play at the Village Green in Hoffman Estates at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, as part of the "Summer Sounds on the Green" concert series.

Growing up in small-town Watseka, Illinois, Lynch was born to be a country singer. He's appeared on American Idol, as well as rocking New Year's Eve on ABC.

The Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green is at 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, across the street from the Sears Centre Arena in the Poplar Creek at 59/90 entertainment district. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to the amphitheater. Picnics are welcome.

For more information, including directions and parking details, call (847) 252-5448, or visit the arts commission website at hoffmanestatesarts.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account