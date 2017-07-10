ATV crash victim identified as Deerfield man

A man who suffered cardiac arrest after an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday at a Lake County Forest Preserve site near Buffalo Grove has been identified as a 35-year-old Deerfield resident.

The preliminary autopsy results for William McPherron were not available Monday evening, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.

John Tannahill, director of public safety for the Lake County Forest Preserve District, said ranger police are examining what occurred in Cahokia Woods, just north of Lake-Cook Road.

"Right now, it looks like a regular accident on an ATV," he said. "They were in the forest preserve after hours and on a vehicle the forest preserve doesn't allow."

Authorities said first responders located McPherron suffering traumatic cardiac arrest while responding to an accident report at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on a path near the 300 block of North Riverwalk Drive.

McPherron, who officials said was driving the ATV, was taken Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A female passenger suffered minor injuries.

Autopsy information is expected to be released sometime Tuesday, Cooper said.