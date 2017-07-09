Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/9/2017 9:38 PM

Two killed in Algonquin motorcycle crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

Two people were killed Sunday when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a light pole along the Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin, police said.

The BMW motorcycle was heading north on Route 31 about 5:07 p.m. when it hit a raised median, went into the southbound lanes and struck a light pole on the west side of the roadway, according to a news release from Algonquin police.

The male driver and female passenger suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash, which occurred north of Route 62, shut down the western bypass in both directions for several hours, police said. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area or use Main Street as an alternate route.

Algonquin police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account