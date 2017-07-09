Two killed in Algonquin motorcycle crash

Two people were killed Sunday when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a light pole along the Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin, police said.

The BMW motorcycle was heading north on Route 31 about 5:07 p.m. when it hit a raised median, went into the southbound lanes and struck a light pole on the west side of the roadway, according to a news release from Algonquin police.

The male driver and female passenger suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash, which occurred north of Route 62, shut down the western bypass in both directions for several hours, police said. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area or use Main Street as an alternate route.

Algonquin police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.