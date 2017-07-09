Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Batavia

Breaking News Bar
 
Daily Herald report

A man died Sunday morning after his car was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light in Batavia, authorities said.

The man was turning left from McKee Street onto Randall Road at about 8:41 a.m. when his 2016 Buick LaCrosse was hit by 2012 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Randall, Batavia police said.

The Buick's driver had a green arrow permitting him to turn left when the collision occurred, according to a news release from Batavia police. The Jeep's driver failed to stop at the red light and struck the Buick, police said.

The driver of the Buick, who has not been identified, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, where died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Delnor with minor injuries and was later released.

An investigation is ongoing and there was no immediate report of charges.

