Man dies after ATV crash in Buffalo Grove

Authorities are investigating the death of a man after a reported all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Buffalo Grove.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, was discovered suffering traumatic cardiac arrest by Buffalo Grove and Wheeling firefighters who were responding to an accident report at 12:55 a.m. Sunday near 301 N. Riverwalk Drive, authorities said.

The report stated a female passenger on an ATV was at the northeast corner of the nearby Lake County Forest Preserve feeling that she was going to pass out from a possible head injury, according to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department. Firefighters, along with Lake County Sheriff's deputies, located her and the ATV's male driver on the path behind Riverwalk Drive, just south of the Lake Cook path bridge.

A Wheeling ambulance transported the man to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

The woman also was transported to Condell with minor injuries.

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating the crash.