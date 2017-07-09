Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 7/9/2017 1:55 PM

Man dies after ATV crash in Buffalo Grove

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Authorities are investigating the death of a man after a reported all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Buffalo Grove.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, was discovered suffering traumatic cardiac arrest by Buffalo Grove and Wheeling firefighters who were responding to an accident report at 12:55 a.m. Sunday near 301 N. Riverwalk Drive, authorities said.

The report stated a female passenger on an ATV was at the northeast corner of the nearby Lake County Forest Preserve feeling that she was going to pass out from a possible head injury, according to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department. Firefighters, along with Lake County Sheriff's deputies, located her and the ATV's male driver on the path behind Riverwalk Drive, just south of the Lake Cook path bridge.

A Wheeling ambulance transported the man to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

The woman also was transported to Condell with minor injuries.

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating the crash.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account