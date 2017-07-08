Bensenville takes residents behind-the-scenes in public works

Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comFrank Palumbo of the Bensenville forestry department, shows residents how he uses a resistograph, which detects decay in trees through the use of a 1/16th inch bit, during a Bensenville Public Works open house.

Almost everyone sees what public works crews do -- from repairing streets to trimming trees to maintaining sewers.

But it's rare that most of us get a chance to peek behind the scenes to get a close look at the skills, tools and equipment those men and women need to do their jobs.

Bensenville took aim at changing all that Saturday with a public works open house at 717 E. Jefferson Ave. that included a variety of activities as well as booths with information about forestry, streets, water, fleet and building services, wastewater, stormwater, engineering and emergency management.

The event also include giveaways and free food along with the chance for kids to touch and climb on some of the village's equipment and to view plastic duck races.

Folks of all ages also got a chance to tour the village's wastewater treatment plant and see the results of a recent $30 million upgrade.