updated: 7/8/2017 4:23 PM

Bensenville takes residents behind-the-scenes in public works

  • Max Geib, Bensenville heavy equipment operator, simulates a water main break for Bensenville Trustee McLane Lomax, right, during a Bensenville Public Works open house. To fix the leak, water technicians put a combination rubber sleeve and clamp over the leak, which will seal the pipe for over 20 years.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comFrank Palumbo of the Bensenville forestry department, shows residents how he uses a resistograph, which detects decay in trees through the use of a 1/16th inch bit, during a Bensenville Public Works open house.

  • Tomas Banys of Bensenville takes a photo of his son Jacob, who is running thrrough a stream of water, during a Bensenville Public Works open house.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Shiv Patel, 12, of Carol Stream practices on a toy backhoe during a Bensenville Public Works open house, which provided the community an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the skills, tools and equipment used to maintain the illage's infrastructure.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Dan Katz, a volunteer from Elk Grove Public Works, looks over part of a $30 million water treatment plant upgrade during a Bensenville Public Works open house, The biological wastewater treatment process removes nitrogen, phosphorous and other conventional pollutants.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Almost everyone sees what public works crews do -- from repairing streets to trimming trees to maintaining sewers.

But it's rare that most of us get a chance to peek behind the scenes to get a close look at the skills, tools and equipment those men and women need to do their jobs.

Bensenville took aim at changing all that Saturday with a public works open house at 717 E. Jefferson Ave. that included a variety of activities as well as booths with information about forestry, streets, water, fleet and building services, wastewater, stormwater, engineering and emergency management.

The event also include giveaways and free food along with the chance for kids to touch and climb on some of the village's equipment and to view plastic duck races.

Folks of all ages also got a chance to tour the village's wastewater treatment plant and see the results of a recent $30 million upgrade.

