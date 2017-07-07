Rolling Meadows police seeking suspect in sexual assault

Rolling Meadows police have issued an alert to residents regarding a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the area of Algonquin Road and Algonquin Parkway during the early morning hours of July 1.

The is described as a Hispanic male who is 5-feet to 5-feet-1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

According to the alert, the man knocked on the victim's front door. When the victim opened the door, the offender forced himself inside and sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said anyone with information should call the Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 506-6024 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (847) 590-7867.

Police say residents should not open their doors until verifying who is outside and or allow entry if they do not recognize the person. In addition, they should call 911 upon about any suspicious people near their homes.