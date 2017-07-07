Officials: Man stabbed in Elk Grove Village, taken to hospital

A man who had been stabbed Friday afternoon was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge by Elk Grove Village paramedics, officials said.

Police officers and paramedics received the call to the intersection of Devon Avenue and Arlington Heights Road at 4:17 p.m., authorities said.

The victim's condition was unknown, according to Elk Grove Village Fire Department officials.

Elk Grove Village police indicated the matter was under investigation, and no information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back at dailyherald.com for updates.