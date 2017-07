Lakefest off to a fun start in Island Lake

Island Lake's Lakefest got off to a fun start Friday at Water Tower Park.

Families can enjoy carnival rides, music, food from local vendors and more. There's also a beer tent sponsored by the Lions Club.

Some of Saturday's highlights include a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Evo Band from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and a fireworks show at dusk. If it rains, the fireworks will be rescheduled to July 9.

Lakefest continues through Sunday. For details and a schedule, visit villageofislandlake.com