30 vehicle break-ins reported Wednesday in Wheaton

There's a crew of car burglars working central DuPage County, police say, and their victims aren't doing much to make it hard on them.

Wheaton police said they received reports of 30 vehicle break-ins on Wednesday alone. In every case, the vehicle was left unlocked while parked on a driveway.

One vehicle was even stolen when the thieves found its keys left inside. It was recovered just a few blocks away, Deputy Police Chief William Murphy said.

The Wheaton break-ins come on the heels of similar reports in Glen Ellyn -- where 11 breaks-ins have been reported in the last two weeks -- and unincorporated areas near Lombard and Hinsdale. Police say the burglars are rummaging through the unlocked vehicles and swiping cash and anything else of value.

Their advice? Lock your cars when unattended, don't keep valuables or spare keys inside, use exterior house lights to deter burglars, and call 911 if you spot suspicious activity.