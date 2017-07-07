Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/7/2017 9:18 AM

30 vehicle break-ins reported Wednesday in Wheaton

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Charles Keeshan
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

There's a crew of car burglars working central DuPage County, police say, and their victims aren't doing much to make it hard on them.

Wheaton police said they received reports of 30 vehicle break-ins on Wednesday alone. In every case, the vehicle was left unlocked while parked on a driveway.

One vehicle was even stolen when the thieves found its keys left inside. It was recovered just a few blocks away, Deputy Police Chief William Murphy said.

The Wheaton break-ins come on the heels of similar reports in Glen Ellyn -- where 11 breaks-ins have been reported in the last two weeks -- and unincorporated areas near Lombard and Hinsdale. Police say the burglars are rummaging through the unlocked vehicles and swiping cash and anything else of value.

Their advice? Lock your cars when unattended, don't keep valuables or spare keys inside, use exterior house lights to deter burglars, and call 911 if you spot suspicious activity.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account