Sierra Trading Post coming to Batavia, city says

RICK WEST/rwest@dailyherald.com, November 2008Batavia officials say a Sierra Trading Post store plans to move in to part of the now-vacant Circuit City spot in a shopping center at Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road. Circuit City closed in 2008.

A Sierra Trading Post store will help fill a long-vacant space in a strip shopping center, according to Batavia city administrator Laura Newman.

She announced the store's arrival at a city council meeting Wednesday night.

The store would take about 18,000 square feet of the vacant space where once a Circuit City electronics store operated, she said. The shopping center is on the southeast corner of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road.

"We don't have a specific date they want to be open, but they want to be open for Black Friday this year," she said.

The Circuit City store closed in 2008. Since then, a temporary Halloween store has opened for several months each year in the space.

Sierra Trading Post is a owned by TJX Cos., which owns T.J. Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls stores, among others.

A spokesman for TJX said Thursday the company has not announced a new store for Batavia.

The city's community development director confirmed, however, that an application has been filed for review of design for signs for the store.

There are Sierra Trading Post stores in Wheaton and Kildeer. Its website says it has 12 stores in nine states.

The stores sell outdoor gear, sporting goods, clothing and footwear.