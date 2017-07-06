Man killed while helping driver in South Barrington crash

hello

A man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a car in South Barrington while trying to assist a driver involved in a rollover crash on Route 59, police said Wednesday.

Delbert Gandy, 60, of Crystal Lake, was stuck by a vehicle at 1:15 a.m. while assisting a 21-year-old Carpentersville woman after her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over on Route 59 near Bartlett and Penny roads.

Police said Gandy was struck by a 53-year-old St. Charles woman driving south in a 2014 Lincoln MKX. Gandy was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, police said.

The St. Charles woman was not injured in the crash, and the Carpentersville woman was treated at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

No charges have been announced yet.

South Barrington Police Department is still investigating the crash with assistance by the Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.