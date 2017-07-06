Famous Dave's closes in Algonquin

Fans of Famous Dave's in Algonquin will have to travel elsewhere in the suburbs for the restaurant's barbecue-style cuisine.

The franchised restaurant at 1521 S. Randall Road closed about two weeks ago, and the roughly 6,500-square-foot building is up for sale or lease, said broker Linda Kost of Realty Metrix Commercial.

Famous Dave's opened the Algonquin restaurant in October 2008 after shutting down a Carpentersville location about four miles away. Village officials said this week they are unsure why the chain ceased operations at its visually prominent spot across from the Algonquin Commons shopping center.

"It's just another option that our residents (were) able to enjoy, and it's too bad that we're losing them," Village President John Schmitt said. "It's always a changing market, and somebody else will go in there that will provide an equally good product."

Famous Dave's corporate representatives said they do not comment on franchise closures. The franchisee could not be reached for comment.

A sign placed in the window of the now-vacant building is directing customers to visit locations in Addison, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Oswego and North Riverside.