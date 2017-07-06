Breaking News Bar
 
COD unveils memorial to Wheaton soldier at his namesake building

  • Maureen Miller places her hand over her heart during the national anthem at a ceremony Thursday to name the College of DuPage's Homeland Security Education Center on the Glen Ellyn campus after her son, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Miller, a Wheaton native who was killed in Afghanistan.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Retired Navy Capt. Thomas G. Kelley gives the keynote address during the College of DuPage's dedication ceremony for the Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • College of DuPage officially named the Homeland Security Education Center Thursday after U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Miller, a Medal of Honor recipient who grew up in Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • A dedication ceremony Thursday named the College of DuPage Homeland Security Education Center after U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller, a Medal of Honor recipient.

    Courtesy of Bobby Kaye

  • U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Miller learned the native language of Pashto and led Afghan forces into battle.

    Courtesy of Bobby Kaye

  • College of DuPage President Ann Rondeau speaks during the naming ceremony Thursday afternoon.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • "It's humbling and kind of overwhelming in a way," Phil Miller, with his wife Maureen, said of their son's memorial at the College of DuPage's Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, Darien-Woodridge Fire District and Woodridge Police Department present the colors during the ceremony Thursday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Command Sgt. Major Bruce Holmes of the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group addresses the crowd at the College of DuPage.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

At the end of a long hallway in his namesake building at the College of DuPage, a new memorial to Army Staff Sgt. Robert Miller humanizes a war hero.

In many ways, he had a typical suburban childhood. The memorial shows pictures of a smiling Miller with a bowl haircut in his Boy Scout uniform and then as a co-captain of the Wheaton North High School gymnastics team on the parallel bars.

"These are extraordinary things that are done by ordinary people, and our son was just a normal, all-American boy," his father, Phil Miller, said at a ceremony Thursday to name the college's Homeland Security Education Center after his son.

But here's the extraordinary part: Miller saved the lives of his fellow soldiers and sacrificed his own after insurgents ambushed his team in Afghanistan nearly a decade ago.

Former President Barack Obama posthumously presented Miller's Medal of Honor to his mother and father in 2010. The 24-year-old was the first Special Forces soldier who fought in Afghanistan to receive the country's highest military award.

The memorial at the college's Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center recounts his heroics in that battle early Jan. 25, 2008.

But at the ceremony Thursday, his parents were reminded of a young Miller who was fascinated with military history and who "didn't shy away from doing something just because it was hard."

They hope that sense of duty inspires the students who train to become firefighters and police at the center on the Glen Ellyn campus.

It's the "perfect place" to honor Miller's legacy, retired U.S. Navy Capt. and Medal of Honor Society President Thomas Kelley told a crowd of about 300 people at the ceremony.

"When people walk through this building and wonder about its namesake, they'll be told that this extraordinary man, maybe about their same age, gave his life for others," Kelley said. "He put others before himself. That's why the building is an important spot to honor Staff Sgt. Miller in a space where tomorrow's heroes learn and train, so that they can be inspired to find the courage within themselves to act without hesitation and to never forget how much is at stake."

