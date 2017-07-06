Chicago woman faces gun charges after Wheaton traffic stop

A 29-year-old Chicago woman faces weapons charges after Wheaton police recovered two loaded Glock handguns during a traffic stop early Wednesday.

Carla Seals has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. Seals, of the 4500 block of West 79th Street, was being held in DuPage County jail on $4,000 bond.

Seals was driving west on Roosevelt Road about 2:32 a.m. Wednesday when a Wheaton officer pulled her vehicle over at Roosevelt and Fapp Circle for a traffic violation, police said.

The officer smelled marijuana, searched the vehicle and also recovered several ski masks, police said.

One of the passengers, Sherell L. Sanders, a 24-year-old who lives on the 700 block of West Forest Avenue in West Chicago, was arrested on a failure to appear in court warrant.

Two other passengers were released without charges.