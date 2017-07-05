Mount Prospect Fire Department receives $160K federal grant

The Mount Prospect Fire Department will receive nearly $160,000 in federal assistance this year through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The department is among 16 fire agencies in Illinois to receive a share of $3.1 million through the program, according to an announcement from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

The program provides first-responder organizations with funding for emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training in an effort to strengthen the nation's overall level of preparedness.

"Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away. We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it," Duckworth said in the announcement.