Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/5/2017 4:32 PM

Mount Prospect Fire Department receives $160K federal grant

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Mount Prospect Fire Department will receive nearly $160,000 in federal assistance this year through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The department is among 16 fire agencies in Illinois to receive a share of $3.1 million through the program, according to an announcement from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

The program provides first-responder organizations with funding for emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training in an effort to strengthen the nation's overall level of preparedness.

"Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away. We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it," Duckworth said in the announcement.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account