Fox Lake to host Venetian Night fundraiser July 12

Fox Lake will host a Venetian Night fundraiser July 12, at Dockers Restaurant, 33 W. Grand Ave. in Fox Lake

The event will take place starting at 6 p.m. A $25 donation will include two beverages and appetizers. There also will be a live and silent auctions, a raffle and live entertainment.

The 10th annual Venetian Night will take place on Nippersink Lake on Aug. 5. The 2017 theme is "Anything Goes on the Chain."

For more information, see the Village of Fox Lake website at foxlake.org, call (847) 587-2253 or email foxlakeventiannight@yahoo.com.