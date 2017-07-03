Belvidere man facing drug charges after arrest near Elgin park

A Belvidere man is facing drug charges after Elgin police found him near Trout Park last week with marijuana and other drugs packaged for distribution.

Robert Kroon, 53, of the 600 block of McKinley Ave., was found slumped over the steering wheel of a parked vehicle while officers were patrolling the park about 5:47 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Kroon admitting to smoking marijuana before police arrived. Authorities also found cash, marijuana and a controlled substance that was packaged to be delivered.

Kroon was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, a Class X felony. He is also charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"This was a great arrest that came from our officers proactively patrolling our city parks in an effort to keep our residents safe," Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

Kroon was being held at Kane County jail on $100,000 bond, records show. His next court date is July 12.