updated: 7/3/2017 1:21 PM

Archdiocese opening first cremation garden in Des Plaines

Daily Herald report

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago will open and bless the Cremation Garden of Saint Francis at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines, at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10.

This is the first cremation garden within the archdiocese. It will provide a sacred and comforting setting for interment of the cremated remains of the body.

"The garden provides an appropriate and final resting place for Catholic cremation," Roman Szabelski, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries, said in an announcement of the garden's opening. "We want those who have experienced loss to have a special place for prayerful reflection and remembrance of their loved ones."

Catholic Cemeteries developed the garden to create a peaceful, healing and naturalistic setting for memorialization, prayer and reflection. The garden is located adjacent to the Immaculate Heart of Mary outdoor mausoleum and features scenic views of picturesque landscaping, winding pathways, a koi pond and flowing stream, pioneer elms and dogwoods, and other natural elements.

