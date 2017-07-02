Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/2/2017 4:32 PM

Check out Barrington's White House

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St. Docents will be stationed throughout the house to provide historical information on the meticulously renovated 1898 mansion, including details about its original owners, John Robertson, Jr. and his wife Julia, and the home's classic design inspiration from the 1893 World's Columbian Exhibition. They plan to transport visitors back in time to what it was like to live in Barrington when the house was built.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account