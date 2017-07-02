Check out Barrington's White House

An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St. Docents will be stationed throughout the house to provide historical information on the meticulously renovated 1898 mansion, including details about its original owners, John Robertson, Jr. and his wife Julia, and the home's classic design inspiration from the 1893 World's Columbian Exhibition. They plan to transport visitors back in time to what it was like to live in Barrington when the house was built.