updated: 7/2/2017 10:23 AM

Bensenville teacher, Dist. 2 official killed in plane crash

Daily Herald report

A teacher and maintenance director for Bensenville Elementary School District 2 were killed early Saturday when a small plane they were flying to Canada crashed in northern Wisconsin, authorities said Sunday.

The Cessna 421C crashed about 3:21 a.m. Saturday after suddenly losing altitude near Catawba, Wisconsin, according to the Price County Sheriff's Office. Wreckage of the plane was found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 8 and State Highway 111, the sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

A statement posted on the Facebook page of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville states a teacher and a second district employee were among the victims.

"We are very sad to inform you that Thomas DeMauro, Tioga PE teacher and Charles (Chuck) Tomlitz, GCA Maintenance Director for BSD2 were killed in a plane crash in route to a Canadian fishing trip," reads the statement signed by Tioga co-principals Carlos Azcoitia and Jeff Kersten. "The plane crashed early (Saturday) morning after rapidly losing altitude, according to police. Mr. DeMauro and Mr. Tomlitz will be missed by all the Tioga Community."

The Cessna 421C, a twin-engine plane capable of carrying up to seven passengers, took off from Waukegan headed to Winnipeg, Manitoba, with six people aboard, according to the Duluth News Tribune. There were no survivors.

A news conference is scheduled later today to provide more details of the crash.

