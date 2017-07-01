Young Eagles program takes flight at Lake in the Hills Airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles program took flight Saturday at Lake in the Hills Airport with a lot of young, wide eyes on board.

Chapter members donated their time and aircraft to provide introductory rides for kids ages 8 to 17 to help them experience the thrill of flying.

Youngsters could ask pilots anything they wanted and learned about airplanes and the principles of flight.

Travis Ardito, 11, of Mount Prospect, said he was there because, "it's in human's blood to explore the unknown."

Then he got down to business and asked pilot Rich Oleszczuk of Barrington if his bright red Piper Cherokee could fly 200 mph like another plane on the tarmac.

"We don't even want to go that fast," was the reply.

Oleszczuk explained that the 50-year-old four-seater travels more than two miles per minute, or about 135 mph.

Pilots explained what the plane does, how to read an instrument panel and some basic aeronautics. They also identified points of interest from the air.

"I liked being above all the water," said Norah Ardito, 10, Travis' sister, who rode with him in the rear seats. "I liked to tip and see the ground."

Future Young Eagle flights are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7, all at Lake in the Hills Airport, 8407 Pyott Road.

For details, call (847) 468-9437 or visit 790.eaachapter.org.