updated: 7/1/2017 4:43 PM

Young Eagles program takes flight at Lake in the Hills Airport

  • Travis Ardito, 11, climbs up the wing and into a Piper Cherokee for a free ride Saturday at the Lake in the Hills Airport. His sister, Norah, 10, already is inside wearing a headset. The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 790 of Young Eagles was giving rides to children.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dawn and Mark Ardito of Mount Prospect wave to their children Norah and Travis as they taxi for takeoff Saturday at the Lake in the Hills airport. They were riding with Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 790 of Young Eagles pilot Rich Oleszczuk and Austin Einsiedel, 11, of Aurora.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Pilot Rich Oleszczuk, of Barrington, talks about his Piper Cherokee with Norah Ardito, Travis Ardito and Austin Einsiedel before taking them for a ride Saturday at Lake in the Hills Airport.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles program took flight Saturday at Lake in the Hills Airport with a lot of young, wide eyes on board.

Chapter members donated their time and aircraft to provide introductory rides for kids ages 8 to 17 to help them experience the thrill of flying.

Youngsters could ask pilots anything they wanted and learned about airplanes and the principles of flight.

Travis Ardito, 11, of Mount Prospect, said he was there because, "it's in human's blood to explore the unknown."

Then he got down to business and asked pilot Rich Oleszczuk of Barrington if his bright red Piper Cherokee could fly 200 mph like another plane on the tarmac.

"We don't even want to go that fast," was the reply.

Oleszczuk explained that the 50-year-old four-seater travels more than two miles per minute, or about 135 mph.

Pilots explained what the plane does, how to read an instrument panel and some basic aeronautics. They also identified points of interest from the air.

"I liked being above all the water," said Norah Ardito, 10, Travis' sister, who rode with him in the rear seats. "I liked to tip and see the ground."

Future Young Eagle flights are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7, all at Lake in the Hills Airport, 8407 Pyott Road.

For details, call (847) 468-9437 or visit 790.eaachapter.org.

