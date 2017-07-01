Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/1/2017 4:45 PM

Umoja Games tourney makes Midwest debut in Schaumburg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A couple walks between fields Saturday at the Umoja Games, an all-Muslim soccer tournament at Olympic Park in Schaumburg.

      A couple walks between fields Saturday at the Umoja Games, an all-Muslim soccer tournament at Olympic Park in Schaumburg.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Players in the U12 boys division compete Saturday at the Umoja Games, an all-Muslim soccer tournament at Olympic Park in Schaumburg.

      Players in the U12 boys division compete Saturday at the Umoja Games, an all-Muslim soccer tournament at Olympic Park in Schaumburg.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Umoja Games, a traveling soccer tournament for Muslim youths and their families now in its sixth year, made its Midwest debut Saturday in Schaumburg.

It will continue through Monday at Olympic Park.

Among the activities for the more than 500 players and spectators are a Hunger Van where nutritious lunches are packed for others in need, said Mustafa Dinani, chairman of the Umoja Outreach Foundation.

There also are many professionals on hand -- including doctors, mathematicians and accountants -- for the young players to meet through the foundation's mentor program, he said.

A change this year is a stepped-up emphasis on girls, Dinani said. While some Muslim girls choose to wear hijabs in their everyday lives and others don't, those who do will be able to play in shorts and without head coverings in the privacy of one field whose fences will be covered with tarps and where only female spectators will be allowed, Dinani said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account