Officials: Sinkhole formed under Barrington-Countryside firetruck

There were no injuries Saturday when the tire of a fire engine went into sinkhole in Fox River Grove, officials say.

A Barrington-Countryside engine being used to run routine errands was preparing to make a turn about 1 p.m. out of the parking lot of Jewel, 800 W. Northwest Hwy., when a sinkhole formed underneath the front tire, Barrington-Countryside Fire Batallion Chief Jeff Tress said.

The vehicle was towed from the parking lot within an hour and is still able to be driven, Tress said.

The engine is currently out of service until it can undergo further inspection.

Tess said the sinkhole was reportedly about 2-feet-wide and 5-feet-deep, though official measurements were not immediately available.