updated: 7/1/2017 11:31 AM

Cops release surveillance photo of Buffalo Grove bank robber

  • Buffalo Grove police and the FBI are looking for this man in connection with the Friday evening robbery of the Chase Bank at 175 N. McHenry Road.

    Courtesy of Buffalo Grove police

 
Daily Herald report

Buffalo Grove police and the FBI on Saturday released a surveillance photo of a man who implied he had a handgun Friday evening while robbing the Chase Bank at 175 N. McHenry Road.

Authorities say the man entered the bank around 4:55 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid- to late-20s, standing nearly 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has short dark hair parted in the middle and is clean-shaven. He was wearing a light striped, button-up shirt and a black, full-length zip jacket. He was wearing dark sunglasses when he entered the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560 or the Chicago FBI office at (312) 421-6700.

