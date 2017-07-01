Cops release surveillance photo of Buffalo Grove bank robber

Buffalo Grove police and the FBI on Saturday released a surveillance photo of a man who implied he had a handgun Friday evening while robbing the Chase Bank at 175 N. McHenry Road.
Authorities say the man entered the bank around 4:55 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid- to late-20s, standing nearly 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has short dark hair parted in the middle and is clean-shaven. He was wearing a light striped, button-up shirt and a black, full-length zip jacket. He was wearing dark sunglasses when he entered the bank.
Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560 or the Chicago FBI office at (312) 421-6700.