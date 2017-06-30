New volunteer program aims to make DuPage courthouse easier to navigate

Whether you're walking in to get married, pay a traffic ticket or face felony charges, the DuPage County courthouse -- with its security checkpoints and all the hustle and bustle that comes with the hundreds of people coming and going -- can be an intimidating place.

DuPage court officials are hoping to ease some of that tension and intimidation by implementing a new volunteer program to ease the stress on courthouse visitors and help them find their way.

"We recognize coming to court can be challenging and intimidating," Deputy Court Administrator Robin Partin said. "So our idea is that these volunteers would greet people once they got through security and direct them to whatever area it is they're looking for."

Partin says officials are "envisioning stationing two volunteers right by the escalators to greet people and direct them accordingly."

The Courthouse Navigator Volunteer program, as organizers are calling it, is a component of the Illinois Supreme Court's 2012 Access to Justice initiative. It's being modeled after the Illinois Bar Foundation's Justice Corps program, which places college and law student volunteers in courthouses to help people without lawyers navigate the judicial system.

In 2012, the Illinois Supreme Court formed the Illinois Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission and charged its members with "promoting, facilitating and enhancing equal access to justice with an emphasis on access to the Illinois civil courts and administrative agencies for all people, particularly the poor and vulnerable."

Dave Anderson, executive director of the state bar foundation, which oversees the Justice Corps, praised DuPage officials for recognizing the need to assist patrons, especially those who come to court without an attorney.

"I am an attorney and I picked up a pro bono case a few years ago," Anderson said. "I found myself intimidated as all get out; confusing a court reporter with an interpreter and all sorts of things. It's baffling.

"Now picture a single mom, a victim of abuse, trying to get an order of protection while she's got kids with her. It's a terrible position for these folks to be in, so DuPage is doing a great service by recognizing the need and putting some resources together."

The projects proposed from the initiative are supposed to make the civil justice system more user-friendly and accessible for the growing number of people who are coming to court without lawyers.

"Our goal is to have volunteers from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday thorough Wednesday, assisting people to different departments and different courtrooms," Partin said. "The navigators will also assist people in finding traffic court and assist them with the kiosks outside those courtrooms. I do it myself on a daily basis, so we've really seen the need."

Partin said she's seeking people older than 18 who are good communicators and can pass a background check. She's also seeking a 12- to 18-week commitment from the volunteers.

The program does not qualify to satisfy any court-mandated volunteer hours.

"We're looking for anyone who is caring and likes to work with people," Partin said. "A little interest in the court system wouldn't hurt, either. It's a good way to get to know the system first hand."