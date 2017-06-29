Authorities shut down suspected 'high-volume' brothel near Des Plaines

hello

Cook County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday raided a suspected brothel near Des Plaines and two others in Chicago after a nearly yearlong investigation, authorities said Thursday.

The sheriff's office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed the search warrants, resulting in felony charges against seven suspects.

"The charges culminated an 11-month investigation of the illegal operation that attracted a high volume of johns," according to a sheriff's office news release.

Maria Lopez, 49, of Glenview, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution after authorities served search warrants at an apartment on the 10000 block of Holly Lane in unincorporated Maine Township.

In Chicago, authorities raided an apartment on the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, where Salomon Diaz, 19, of Aurora, was charged with promoting prostitution. He also was wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery to a police officer, authorities said.

Also arrested at the Lawrence Avenue location was Audelio Aguilar-Hernandez, 51, of Melrose Park, who was charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Four men, including three brothers, were arrested at an apartment in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue of Chicago, authorities said. Antonio Cruz, 46, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution, police said.

Ignacio Santana-Pineda, 22, Salvador Santana-Pineda, 22, and Arturo Santana-Pineda, 36, all from Countryside, were charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Six women found at the locations received housing and services through the sheriff's office, authorities said.

All of the defendants were scheduled for bond hearings Thursday.