6/28/2017

Public meeting set for July 12 on Cedar Lake Road realignment

Daily Herald report

The Lake County Division of Transportation will host a public information meeting July 12 to discuss its study of a possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road between Nippersink Road and Hart Road in Round Lake.

Scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Round Lake Public Works Building, 751 W Townline Road, the event will allow residents to learn more about the project study process and schedule, and to share feedback. Project representatives will be available, and those who attend can view exhibits of existing conditions and volunteer to serve on the stakeholder involvement group.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Chuck Gleason, Phase I Project Manager, at (847) 377 7447.

