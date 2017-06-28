Five days of Fourth of July fun in Barrington

Fourth of July revelers will want to mark downtown Barrington on their holiday to-do lists.

It'll be five days of food, live music, beverages, children's activities and more starting Friday, June 30, and running through Tuesday, July 4. The hub for the 33rd consecutive year will be the Barrington Lions Club bratwurst tent in the north commuter lot of the Metra station.

Brat tent hours will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Brat tent action will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Tuesday's finale.

Patrons 18 and old must pay a $5 cover charge after 5 p.m. at the brat tent Friday through Monday. There will be a $5 parking charge for the fireworks show viewing at Barrington High School at dusk on the Fourth of July, which will help to defray the extravaganza's cost.

Highlights for Friday include trackless train rides and a 25-foot climbing wall from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. The band Fletcher Rockwell will play from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Sixteen Candles from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday will be dedicated to first responders and military personnel. At least 100 cadets from Great Lakes Naval Station and Rolling Thunder are scheduled to arrive at noon.

Barrington High athletes will challenge the cadets in relay competitions during the afternoon. Active Marines will be on hand with an armed Humvee available for tours.

Officers will be part of the fun with their vehicles from Barrington, Barrington Hills and Lake County sheriff's police.

Dixie Crush will be on stage from 5 to 5:30 p.m., followed by Hillbilly Rockstarz from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

On Sunday, all proceeds will benefit GiGi's Playhouse, the only international network of free-standing Down syndrome achievement centers. With 30 locations around the country and in Mexico, GiGi's Playhouse delivers free educational and therapeutic programs to children and adults to maximize achievement and acceptance.

Among Sunday's highlights is a bags tournament from 1 to 5 p.m. On stage will be Fusion from 3 to 5 p.m. and Goodtime Charlie from 5 to 10 p.m.

Monday will feature bingo with Bob the DJ from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a battle house with laser combat from noon to 3 p.m. Sons of Bildor will be on stage from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Exit 147 from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Fourth of July celebration will kick off a parade at 10 a.m. with the theme of "Celebrating America's Superheroes," so walking as a mother or father will be just as appropriate as going dressed as Batman, Wonder Woman or Spider-Man. The parade will start at Barrington High School and will run east along Main Street before ending at the Metra station.

Former Village President David Nelson, a longtime community volunteer who many refer to as "Mr. Barrington," will be the parade's grand marshal. After the parade, the Barrington community band will play at the brat tent from noon to 2 p.m.

Capping the five-day Fourth of July bash will be the fireworks at Barrington High.