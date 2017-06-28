Elk Grove Village Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series kicks off July 4

hello

Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series launches Tuesday, July 4, with a special "4 on the 4th" Independence Day event featuring The Guess Who, Mitch Ryder, Orleans and Ambrosia.

The free concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, east of Lions Park.

Following the Independence Day concert will be fireworks, hosted by the Lions Club of Elk Grove Village in conjunction with the Lioness Club and Leo Club. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Concerts will continue 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in July on the Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave. Creedence Clearwater Revisited will play on July 11; Rodney Atkins July 18; and Kool and the Gang July 25.

Following the last concert, the winner of the "Vette for the Vets" car raffle will be drawn on stage.

This concerts are funded through a combination of the 1 percent hotel tax, cigarette license revenues, gaming license revenues and corporate supporters. The village puts on the concerts in partnership with the park district and the library.