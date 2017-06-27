Streamwood townhouses heavily damaged by fire

Streamwood firefighters Tuesday fought a blaze in a two-story, six-unit townhouse building just north of Lake Street and east of South Bartlett Road.

Damage to the building on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court was most extensive in the middle of the structure. A police officer said he didn't believe anyone had been injured.

A crowd of people was milling around the site, which is in a densely populated neighborhood, as firefighters from multiple departments worked the scene. Bartlett, Elk Grove and Hoffman Estates were among the other departments at the fire.

Aerial footage showed the fire largely out by 5 p.m. but the damage to the roof and the structure was extensive.

Firefighters have not yet released details.