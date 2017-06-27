Breaking News Bar
 
Streamwood townhouses heavily damaged by fire

  • Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  • Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  • A distraught resident of the building is helped with her belongings by Schaumburg firefighter Josh Colvin. Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters assist residents with their belongings while Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • 16-year-old Tejah Ward, center, watches with her brother 17-year-old Adonis Ward, as Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon. The fire started in her apartment with her stepfather Brandon Spencer.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Hanover Park Fire Chief Craig Haigh peeks out from the gutted building while Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Streamwood firefighters Tuesday fought a blaze in a two-story, six-unit townhouse building just north of Lake Street and east of South Bartlett Road.

Damage to the building on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court was most extensive in the middle of the structure. A police officer said he didn't believe anyone had been injured.

A crowd of people was milling around the site, which is in a densely populated neighborhood, as firefighters from multiple departments worked the scene. Bartlett, Elk Grove and Hoffman Estates were among the other departments at the fire.

Aerial footage showed the fire largely out by 5 p.m. but the damage to the roof and the structure was extensive.

Firefighters have not yet released details.

