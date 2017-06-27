Crystal Lake drowning victim identified as Carpentersville man

A man found dead in a Crystal Lake retention pond last week has been identified as 29-year-old Eulalio Elizarraraz Soto of Carpentersville, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Tuesday.

Soto's body was found in the pond on the 400 block of Northwest Highway just before noon on June 19, officials said. An autopsy performed last week determined he had drowned.

Deputy Police Chief Derek Hyrkas said an investigation is ongoing, and police do not believe foul play was involved.

Soto, whom loved ones called "Lalo," was born in Mexico and had a 4-year-old son. He is remembered by friends and family as a remarkable man with an infectious smile and an unforgettable laugh, according to an obituary posted on the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home website.

"Lalo's love for his family, faith, and friends is something you do not see every day," the obituary says. "His impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing him or seeing him in passing will forever remain."

A GoFundMe page created by Juanita Elizarraraz raised more than $6,800 in less than a week to help fund funeral expenses. Any donations remaining will go toward Soto's son.

Funeral services were held this past weekend.