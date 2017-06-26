Breaking News Bar
 
6/26/2017

Grayslake man killed when hit by SUV while crossing road

Daily Herald report

A 39-year-old Grayslake man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by an SUV while attempting to walk across Green Bay Road in Waukegan, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road. His identity was being withheld Monday pending notification of family.

According to Waukegan police, investigators from the department's Traffic Division determined that the SUV was driving south when it struck the man as he crossed the four-lane road. He was wearing dark clothes -- a black shirt and blue jeans -- which may have played a part in the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Waukegan woman, was traveling with four juvenile family members, according to police. All were wearing seat belts and not injured. The driver has fully cooperated with authorities and investigators do not believe that alcohol or driving speed were factors for her, police said.

An autopsy for the Grayslake man is scheduled for Tuesday.

