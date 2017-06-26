Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/26/2017 3:21 PM

Des Plaines to open house for comprehensive plan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Des Plaines officials will host an open house for residents to provide input for a comprehensive plan for the city.

The open house is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library at 1501 Ellinwood Ave.

Des Plaines is partnering with the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning to set goals and objectives for the city during the next 10 years.

The event will use an open house format to allow residents, business owners and community leaders to drop in any time during the two-hour session.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account