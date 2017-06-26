911 tapes reveal frantic scene of Arlington Heights chain saw attack

Authorities on Monday released 911 audiotapes of last week's chain saw attack in Arlington Heights, revealing a frantic scene as described by the suspect's estranged wife and her co-workers.

The Daily Herald obtained audio from more than a dozen 911 calls through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Northwest Central Dispatch System, which handles 911 calls for the Arlington Heights police and fire departments.

Calls began pouring into police dispatch shortly after 1 p.m. June 19 from multiple witnesses reporting the attack, which was immediately preceded by a car crash in an office complex parking lot on the 500 block of West Golf Road.

Perhaps the most dramatic call came from the wife of the suspected attacker, who phones 911 screaming.

"There's been an accident," she says in the 911 tapes. "There's a guy with a chain saw."

As the suspect's wife continues to scream, the dispatcher asks her to repeat the address and location of the attack.

"I have help on the way," the dispatcher says. "What is going on there?"

"You need to come out here," the woman replies. "It's an emergency."

A judge on June 21 set bail at $2.5 million for Jose A. Jaimes-Jiminez, 27, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in the attack, which severed the 39-year-old victim's forearm. Prosecutors say Jaimes-Jiminez was in the parking lot where his wife and the victim work when he rammed his car into theirs, then chased after the victim while carrying a running chain saw.

Another caller who identified himself as a co-worker of the victim said he witnessed the suspect's car come "barreling" in front of the victim's car. "And he's over here with a chain saw," the caller continues. "They're running around the parking lot right now."

Jaimes-Jiminez told authorities he became enraged after seeing his wife and the man leaving work together and wanted to "hurt the victim and send a message," prosecutors said.

Jaimes-Jiminez faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, and is due in court July 14.